Sod cut for construction of Assin South roads

Mrs Felicia Ntrikwa Amissah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Assin South, has cut the sod for the construction of a 25-kilometre road from Assin Affaw to Nyankumasi Ahenkro to enable farmers along the stretch, bring their produce to the Nyankumasi Ahenkro Market and beyond.

Some of the beneficiary communities include, Sarman, Assin Kumasi, Akranpang and Nyankumasi.

The construction works when completed, will also help residents get easy access to health care, banking, and other social services in Nyankumasi Ahenkro.

Addressing a gathering at the event, the DCE said the bad road network was a major challenge in the area the government had prioritised to improve on and appealed to the contractor to use both local materials and labour for the project.

She also charged the contractor to buy cement, iron rods, food, and water from residents so that they can also benefit from their presence there.

Mrs. Amissah cautioned the contractor not to abandon the project halfway but to do his best to complete it within the stipulated time.

The DCE said the government was committed to providing social amenities to open rural communities and improve the living conditions of people.

On his part, Mr. David Dadzie, Assemblyman for Ahenkro Electoral Area expressed gratitude to the government and the DCE saying, the road when completed would boost food production in the district.

He appealed to residents to support the project and put their political affiliations behind them for the community to thrive in development.