Sod cut for dualisation of Yendi Town roads

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday cut the sod for the commencement of work on the dualisation of the Yendi Town roads to give a face-lift to the Dagbon Traditional capital.

The 2.53-kilometre road forms part of the Eastern Corridor Road.

As part of the project, to be delivered within seven months, three roundabouts with traffic lights would be constructed at Yendi.

President Akufo-Addo, in an interaction with Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, and his elders at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi in the Northern Region ahead of the sod cutting ceremony, said 10 kilometres of the Yendi Town roads had already been asphalted.

The dualisation was an addition to those that had been asphalted, he said.

He touched on the Yendi Water Project, which had been on the drawing board for about three years, saying the preparation for its construction was almost complete.

The President said processes for the release of funds had been completed and gave the assurance that by October 2022, contractors would be on site for work to begin.

He gave the assurance of discussing with the Minister of Education the construction of the lecture halls for the Yendi Campus of the University for Development Studies.

On security, President Akufo-Addo assured the Ya-Na and his elders that by Wednesday, August 10, the Yendi Police would receive a security vehicle to support their operations.

Ya-Na Abukari, whose speech was read on his behalf, commended the Government for its attention to improve the roads in the area, saying their completion would spur economic development.

He said the water problem was a big challenge to the people, which required urgent attention.

President Nana Akufo-Addo later inspected construction works on the Youth Resource Centre at Yendi.