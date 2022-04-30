Sod cut for modern maternity clinic in Atwima-Takyiman

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, Atwimahene, has cut the sword to begin the construction of an ultra-modern maternity clinic for Atwima–Takyiman, in the Atwima–Kwanwoma District.

The clinic, upon completion, would have a consulting room, delivery ward, nurses’ room, offices, special care rooms and modern health equipment.

The clinic would also serve the other surrounding communities and help reduce maternal and infant mortality cases in the area.

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, speaking at the ceremony, said one of his priorities was to ensure that people in the communities had access to quality and affordable healthcare.

He said access to quality and affordable healthcare services was a right and not a privilege adding: “People in the small communities must also have access to good healthcare systems. The government cannot do everything for us.”

“This facility would complement government’s effort at providing accessible and quality healthcare for every Ghanaian.”

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II said many women in small communities died from complications of pregnancy and childbirth because they had to travel long distances to access healthcare.

Women must not lose their lives while giving life as those deaths could be prevented if pregnant women were given good health care from the first stage of pregnancy to delivery, he said.

Nana Brempong said maternal mortality occurred when pregnant women did not seek proper medical care and advised them to attend antenatal clinic regularly.

He advised teenagers to take their studies seriously and not become victims of teenage pregnancies.

Nana Afriyie Takyi III, the Odikro of Atwima–Tayiman, called on the people from the community and other philanthropists to get on board to help develop the community.