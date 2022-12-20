Sod cut for six-unit apartment for Birim North Police

Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie I, Chief of Abirem and Acting Kotoku Gyaasehene, has cut sod for the building of six-unit apartment block for the Police in Birim North with funding from the Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAKDeF).

The project valued at GH₵650,000.00 and awarded to Alijoyce Enterprise, seeks to address accommodation problems police officers face in the district and It was expected to be completed in six months.

During the sod-cutting event, Obrempong Kyeretwie I said when completed, it would help accommodate more police personnel posted to the area, and help curtail alleged rampant serial killings, which had become the talk of the town.

He said the traditional leadership of the area chose to halt all development initiatives to focus on this one because the security of the people remains a top priority.

He said they were looking forward to providing additional accommodation for about 50 Police officers, and that the initiative would be expanded over time.

The chief appealed to the contractor to hire indigenes especially the youth, to help reduce unemployment in the district.