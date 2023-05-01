Sod-cut for the construction of factory at Okobeyeyie

A sod has been cut for the construction of a food processing factory at Okobeyeyie, a farming community near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, to provide job opportunities to the people, especially the youth in the area.

Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Nsawam Municipal Chief Executive who joined the Adontenghene of Aburi Akuapem, Otoobour Gyan Kwasi II, to perform the sod-cutting said employment creation had been a major concern to the government, hence, its determination to implementing the One Dam, One Factory (1D1F) in the constituencies to provide jobs to the people at their doorsteps to reduce the rural-urban migration.

“So far, the Municipality is benefiting from seven of the factories including the new food processing factory (Nii Lamptey Food Masters) to be constructed at Okobeyeyie, which would also provide income for farmers by feeding the facility with their farm produce,” Mr Buabeng stated.

Otoobour Gyan Kwasi who offered the land for the factory and the Chairman of the occasion commended the government for the introduction of the 1D1F and urged chiefs to provide lands to support the initiative.

Nii Lamptey Lantei Botwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Nii Lamptey Food Masters in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the factory would employ 90 per cent of the youth of Okobeyeyie and its surroundings.

He advised the youth to equip themselves with employable skills so they would not become wanting in future.

Mr Botwe expressed gratitude to Otoobour Gyan Kwasi and the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Buabeng for their support for the construction of the factory.