Sodomy: trial truncated for lack of transport

A 25-year-old football coach accused of sodomising a 10-year-old boy at Adenta Ritz has had his trial truncated because of the lack of a vehicle to transport him from prison to court.

Abdul Rahman Issaka is also standing trial in another case for allegedly indecently assaulting an 11-year-old boy at Powerland, near Adenta.

Issaka is currently serving a 15-year jail term at Akuse.

When the case was called at an Adentan Circuit Court, the prosecution led by Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said the Prison authorities were unable to produce him in court because of the lack of a vehicle to transport him there.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah therefore adjourned the case indefinitely.

In the first case, the Police preferred a charge of defilement against the ex-convict. He is being held for allegedly having unnatural carnal knowledge of a 10-year-old boy.

In the second case, Issaka is alleged to have sexually violated “the body of the other person in a manner not amounting to carnal knowledge of the victim aged 11 years.” He has been charged with unlawful entry and indecent assault.

Issaka has denied all the charges.

In the first case, the prosecution told the court that the complainant was a trader residing at La Nkwantanang and the victim was her son. Issaka is a football coach at La Nkwantanang football park.

In March 2020, during the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic of COVID-19, the victim went to play football at La Nkwantanang park. After the game, Issaka asked the victim to escort him to one Abeiku, an adult footballer’s house at Adenta.

The prosecution said when they got there, Issaka took the victim into a room, and he (Issaka) asked the victim to remove his underpants and lie in a supine position, which the victim did.

Issaka also undressed and inserted his penis into the victim’s anus but was unable to penetrate.

In January 2021, Issaka went to the victim’s house and invited him to accompany him to a nearby shop to buy something.

The prosecution said Issaka lured the victim again to Abeiku’s house and tried to insert his penis into his anus.

On June 17, 2021, a report was made to the Police.

In the second case, Issaka is said to have tied and gagged the victim with some pieces of cloth and attempted to penetrate the victim, aged 10 years in the anus.

The victim, however, informed his parents about the accused’s conduct, and a formal complaint was made at the Police station, and Issaka and Abeiku were arrested.