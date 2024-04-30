SOFIE SET TO RELEASE ‘PARTY POOPER’ FIRST SINGLE OF THE YEAR

After a successful EP release in August last year, Ghanaian Afro/R&B artist Sofie is set to drop her first single of the year on Friday 3rd May 2024.

Titled ‘Party Pooper’, the Afropop song is filled with bouncy melodies and sounds that explore the experience of being blindsided by a love interest on a night out.

Produced by the talented Reef Boii, the single is another exhibition of Sofie’s ability to blend West African instruments and rhythms with her core R&B sound. The dance-inducing instrumental provides a bedrock for her silky vocals and lyrics that contrasts to the vibe the instrumental presents. Sofie’s honest lyrics about feeling betrayed and deceived by a lover over such a beat sees the artist processing heartbreak in her preferred way.

The song will be on all streaming platforms on Friday 3rd May for your listening pleasure.

