Sofie shares energetic, emotive manifestation hit ‘Loading’

Sofie has just released her official sophomore Summer single, ‘Loading,’ which is a follow up to her well-received song ‘Party Pooper.’ The song sets the stage for a vibrant Summer soundtrack and is already generating buzz for it’s catchy beat and relatable lyrics, marking another milestone in Sofie’s thriving music career. ‘Loading’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://fanlink.tv/Loading-Sofie

‘Loading’ was produced and mixed by Jaye Locke who also co-wrote the beautiful song with Sofie. The mastering was excellently done by Alexander Wright. The song is a manifestation anthem with an edge of fire and water. The Afropop break up banger is a groovy fusion of modern-day Pop and West African bass and drum rhythms. Sofie’s powerful but emotive melodies coupled with the song’s heartfelt lyrics reminds listeners of the importance of always choosing themselves in life’s journey and encourages them to always believe in themselves.

‘Loading’ is the perfect feel-good song and energy booster. With its infectious rhythm and smooth vocals, the song captures the anticipation and excitement of new beginnings and possibilities, a theme that resonates deeply with listeners in today’s fast paced world. ‘Loading’ is about being confident in one’s abilities and hence being unwilling to settle for nothing but the best in life.

Prior to its release, ‘Loading’ has been met with enthusiastic responses from fans and critics alike. As she continues to rise in the music industry, Sofie shows no signs of slowing down. With her unique sound and relatable storytelling, she is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Sofie is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer. She has a soulful, R&B driven sound that crosses borders blending West African instruments and rhythms. With a powerful voice and a knack for storytelling, she has gained a loyal following and critical acclaim since she started dropping music in 2016.