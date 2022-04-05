Soko Aerial blossoms at maiden Africa Technovate Awards

Ghana’s Soko Aerial Robotics was adjudged the Blossoming Tech Startup of the Year at the maiden edition of the Africa Technovate Awards recently.

The awards, organised by the Africa Integrated Development Communication (AIDEC) Consultancies, under the theme Information Technology and the Way Forward for Africa Under the Fourth Industrial Revolution” saw some 15 institutions and two personalities honoured for their contribution to the digital transformation of Africa.

Soko Aerial’s award was recognition of Soko Aerial’s leadership in applying artificial intelligence and robotics to manufacture and use unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and traffic management robots that are transforming lives, improving security, facilitating data collection and delivering value in unique ways.

Over the last three years, Soko Aerial has been producing highly sophisticated and cost-effective drones for various purposes across Africa.

The competed against Omni Strategies, MNOTIFY in that category.

SoKo Aerial Robotics, was established in 2017 by its current CEO, Kofi Owusu Adusei in his parent’s hall at Agape Ablekuma with an additional staff of six – Max Ashley, Samuel Amihere, Kenneth Ocloo, Jerry Denuo, Peter Sam and Godfred Edzi.

The company was setup as an end-to-end commercial enterprise that specializes in the provision of precision aerial inspections and survey data.

“We employ the use of highly sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, in the collection of aerial data and with drone technology, are able to efficiently process, analyze and finally distribute the aerial data to suit our clients’ needs in their specific industrie,” the CEO told Techgh24.

Through constant research, the company has identified that aerial data solutions are applicable across a vast number of areas and can contribute immensely to helping to identify and solve problems plaguing those areas.

In 2018, Soko Aerial Robotics was invited by the Ghana Armed Forces to train personnel from the Signal Regiment under the leadership of now General Essien.

According to Kofi Owusu Adusei, after a successful training and building of the drone pilot squadron, and Soko’s support at that year’s land combat fire power exercise, a partnership was established between the two organizations.

“This partnership led to the creation of the Signal Training School and Soko Aerial Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Research, Development and Education in 2019 with the mission of researching into the development of drones locally to support our military, private sector and provide education on its usage.”

He said through that initiative, the Unmanned Aerial system research lab was born for the first time in Ghana and Africa to help with the program.

Milestones

Over the last three years, Soko has chalked some very laudable milestones. The company is reputed for developing the first ever Unmanned Aeriel Vehicle Engineering program in Africa.

Additionally, they built the first ever surveillance drone for the Armed Forces – namely Nkonim, Chichis 1P, and Mercury 1/2; developed ground control station simulator for training, developed ground rover for mine detection and crop counting, and on three occasions, Soko provided aerial surveillance support for land combat firepower exercise with the Ghana Army

Soko Aerial also deployed drones for COVID emergency disinfection exercise during the peak period of Covid-19 spread in Ghana, developed multispectral camera for crop health analysis and also built a battery technology for high endurance drones.

Training

Soko has also trained some 200 GAF personnels from the army and navy, personnels from the Defense Space Agency of Nigeria, Forestry Commissions personnels, and Boundary Commission personnels.