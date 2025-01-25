Sokoban Wood Village Workers Threaten Clash Over Land Encroachment

Woodworkers at Sokoban Wood Village in Kumasi have raised alarms over the encroachment of a crucial 14-acre portion of land, which they claim was allocated by the Asantehene for the expansion of their operations.

Tensions have escalated as workers accuse individuals, allegedly backed by traditional authorities, of illegally claiming the land for estate development, despite a court order halting the construction.

The workers have secured an Interlocutory Injunction to prevent further development on the disputed land, but they report that bulldozers, excavators, and graders continue to demolish properties and clear the land. Eric Mensah Nyadjor, an Executive Member of the Sokoban Wood Village Workers Association, warned that if the unlawful activities persist, they could lead to violent confrontations between the woodworkers and armed land guards.

Nyadjor alleges that Nana Kwaku Duah, the Taasehene of Asaago, has been spearheading the operation to destroy the properties, disregarding the court’s ruling. “This behavior not only undermines the rule of law but also places innocent lives at risk,” he said, stressing the mounting frustration among the woodworkers. “If these unlawful actions continue, retaliation may follow, leading to potential disturbances.”

The woodworkers have appealed to the Ghana Police Service, the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), and the National Security to intervene and ensure that the court’s injunction is enforced. They are particularly concerned about the destruction of property and the disruption of their livelihoods, which they say has already taken a toll on their community.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has indicated it is in discussions with the traditional authorities to mediate and restore peace to the area. However, the workers are calling for urgent action to halt the ongoing violations and prevent further escalation of the situation. The encroached land, they argue, was meant exclusively for the development of Sokoban Wood Village, and its loss threatens their future prospects.