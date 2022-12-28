Solani Global CEO fetes 600 widows and orphans

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Solani Global Limited, dealers in building materials, Mr. Solomon Anniah has organised a party for the vulnerable and the needy within the Bibiani town.

The event brought together 600 widows and orphans at Solani Martissori School premises to dine with Mr. Solomon Anniah.

Additionally, they received Christmas packages including bags of rice, cooking oil, mackerel, pieces of clothes, a breaded T-shirt, and some money from Mr Anniah.

Speaking to the media after the programme, Mr. Anniah, popularly known as “Solani”, explained that the decision to organise the party was to put smiles on the faces of the widows and orphans.

According to him, he suffered in life some years back before he was able to make it, stressing that he understood what it meant to be in need.

To him, Christmas was all about love, kindness and affection saying, ” there is no other way of showing love than to bring together the widows and orphans within the area and give them something and explain to them on how important they are and how much we cherished them”

“Even women with their husbands and children with parents alive were complaining of hardship situation how much more those without husbands and parents”, he stated

Mr. Anniah admonished the widows and orphans not to be discouraged by their situation but to have faith in the Lord and work hard for success to be their portion.

He called on the gathering to continue trading with Solani Global Limited in Bibiani and enrolled their wards at Solani Martissori School to generate funds to ensure the sustainability of the party annually.

He appealed to the public to make sacrifices and contribute their widow’s mite to support the less privileged to make life more comfortable for them.

The beneficiaries, who could not hide their joy over the package praised Mr. Solomon Anniah for his kind gesture.