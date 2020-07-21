IMPower Pty Ltd has announced a name change as the company was formerly known as All Power Systems. The name change is effectively from the 3rd February 2020.

The name change came as a result of a name clash with a South African based firm that had a very similar name and offered similar solutions.

Founded in 2014, IMPower Pty Ltd is a leading engineering, procurement and project management contractor (EPCM) operating in the solar and energy storage industry.

The company is focusing more on providing Solar Rooftop/Ground Mount Solutions (Grid-Tied), Micro-Grid/Storage Solutions, Energy Management & Reporting as well as Project Development & Financing

“This caused confusion in the market hence we decided to proceed with a name change as speedily as possible. As mentioned above, we will continue with our services, with our primary focus on providing Commercial and Industrial (C&I) clients with tailored, expert energy solutions,” says Chief Executive Officer, Jay Naidoo of IMPower Pty Ltd.

“Our engineered solutions incorporates not only world-leading products and engineering methodologies but also our set of value based principles, integrity, honesty and respect, ensuring that your system is built to last and matches your expectations”, he continues.

Advertisements