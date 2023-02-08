Solar Taxi bags two laurels at E-Mobility Awards

Solar Taxi, a Ghanaian E-mobility company providing affordable and sustainable mobility solutions for Africans have won two awards at the recent E-Mobility Awards in the United Kingdom.

The ceremony which took place at the British Motor Museum, London, saw Solar Taxi walk away with the Best E-motocycle/E-bike and Best Battery Development awards respectively.

In a LinkedIn post, CEO of Solar Taxi, Jorge Appiah, celebrated the company’s win stating: “It is a great honor to have received awards for two categories. Our investment in building battery packs locally initially seemed like a joke to some, but we’re doing it, the first in Africa. For e-bikes, we are not just leading production in Africa but on our way to beginning the biggest EV fleet in Africa”.

Over the period, Solar Taxi has been known for its innovation and achievements. When the Ghana Government first announced that the annual inflation had jumped to 30%, leading to high fuel costs, Solar Taxi aimed at providing alternative and cheaper ways to bring solutions to e-mobility in Ghana and Africa.

The company is also reputed for being the first start-up to employ a team of female engineering graduates aiming to overcome gender barriers in Ghana’s male-dominated automobile industry.

The women-led start-up was announced also as one of the winners of Siemens Stiftung’s E-Mobility Innovation Call. And in 2021, they became the first in Ghana to locally build lithium-ion battery packs for electric 2 and 3-wheelers.

Given the parameters for the awards and their innovative team, it comes as no surprise to Solar Taxi’s victory in the Battery Development and e-Bike categories.

The E-Mobility Awards, one of the business awards accredited by the Independent Awards Standards Council, seeks out ingenuity, innovation, and achievement across the sector, and celebrates the outstanding work of entrants.