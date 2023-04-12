Solar Taxi Granted Assembling License To Manufacture Electric Cars In Ghana

SolarTaxi, an EV startup in Ghana, has been granted a manufacturing license for the manufacturing of electric vehicles in Ghana.
This was announced by SolarTaxi CEO, Jorge Appiah, in a tweet on Tuesday
About Ghana’s Automotive Development Policy
Ghana’s Automotive Development Policy grants special incentives to car makers including:
- Tax Holidays
- Exemption from Import Duties and Levies
- Rebate Scheme for Register Assemblers
