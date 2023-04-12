Solar Taxi Granted Assembling License To Manufacture Electric Cars In Ghana

Solar Taxi
Solar Taxi

SolarTaxi, an EV startup in Ghana, has been granted a manufacturing license for the manufacturing of electric vehicles in Ghana.

This was announced by SolarTaxi CEO, Jorge Appiah, in a tweet on Tuesday

About Ghana’s Automotive Development Policy

Ghana’s Automotive Development Policy grants special incentives to car makers including:

  • Tax Holidays
  • Exemption from Import Duties and Levies
  • Rebate Scheme for Register Assemblers
