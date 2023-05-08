SolarTaxi to take part in the inaugural Make-in-Africa mentorship program

Ghana’s Solartaxi has been selected as one of 10 start-ups to participate in the inaugural Qualcomm Make in Africa start-up mentorship program, which forms part of the Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform announced in December 2022.

As a participant of this program, Solartaxi and all selected companies will receive equity-free mentorship in business planning, engineering, intellectual property protection, and the application of advanced connectivity, sensing, AI/ML and other processing technologies for innovative end-to-end systems solutions.

Solartaxi, just like all other participants of the program was carefully selected by a global jury based on a variety of qualifications including technical capabilities, business factors, and potential for innovation and intellectual property generation.

The program is the first of its kind in Africa and is designed to add to the continued growth of the continent’s technology start-up ecosystem.

SolarTaxi’s selection for this esteemed program is a testament to the company’s pioneering efforts in the field of renewable energy and transportation solutions and the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the way Africa commutes while promoting sustainability.

Qualcomm Make in Africa will provide 1:1 mentorship for Solartaxi with Qualcomm leaders on a regular basis to be guided on product realization, as well as provide masterclasses on product management, pitch clinic, IPR, and hardware architecture. The program will culminate in a finale demo day in December 2023.

The Qualcomm Make in Africa Mentorship Program offers an unparalleled opportunity for Solartaxi to connect with industry leaders, venture capitalists, investors and other accelerators.

This program signifies a significant milestone for Solartaxi, marking their continued dedication to sustainable development and the positive transformation of Africa’s mobility landscape. By harnessing the power of renewable energy and advanced technologies.

In a statement, the start-up said “The entire Solartaxi team is humbled by this recognition and expresses heartfelt gratitude to Qualcomm for the opportunity to be a part of the inaugural Make in Africa Mentorship Program.”

It added that “Solartaxi believes that this collaboration will unlock immense opportunities for growth, enable ground-breaking innovations, and foster partnerships that will shape the future of transportation across the continent.”