SOLASS of GIMPA Introduces Programmes to Support the African Economic Ecosystem

The Department of Economics and Hospitality Studies under the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences(SOLASS) of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration has introduced innovative Master’s Degree Programmes to train Economists to support the economic transformation of African Countries and the programmes are as follows:

1. One Year MSc in Financial Economics

2. One Year MSc in Energy Economics

3. One Year MSc in Economic Policy

4. Two Years MPhil in Economics.

The aforementioned programmes have been running for over five years now and the fifth Cohort will be graduating this year 2023.

The admission process for the 2023/2024 academic year has been opened for the MSc. Financial Economics, MSc. Energy Economics, MSc. Economic Policy and MPhil in Economics.

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA) is a public co-educational university spread over four campuses such as Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Takoradi.

According to the Management of SOLASS, the Department of Economics and Hospitality Studies has the most experienced Economists who served as Lecturers for the running of the various Economic Master’s Degree Programmes, and that students are well prepared to become problem solvers.