Soldier in court over defilement and incest

A Military officer who is accused of defiling his 14-year-old daughter at South La in Accra has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Senior Warrant Officer Class 1, Anthony K. Kukubor, is being held on the charges of defilement and incest.

Kukubor is said to have defiled the victim at age 11 when she started menstruation. Police say, accused from then, had had sex with the victim whenever he desired.

Accused person, 48, has denied the charges before the court presided over by Christina Cann.

The court has admitted Kukubor to bail in the sum of GHS100,000 with three sureties, two to be justified.

Prosecution was ordered to file their disclosures and serve same on the accused person or his counsel.

The matter has been adjourned to January 31, 2023, for Case Management Conference.

Prosecution led by Inspector Opoku Aniagyei narrated that the complainant’s name withheld, is a 40-year-old soldier in Accra.

The prosecution said the victim is the biological daughter of the accused person and they live together.

It said on April 17, 2019, the victim at age 11 started her menstruation and it ended on April 24, 2019.

The prosecution said on April 26, 2019, it was the accused person’s birthday and the complainant together with the victim, her brothers celebrated the day with friends and loved ones.

It said after the celebration at about 6:00pm, after the invitees had left the house, the victim and her siblings cleaned and tidied the place.

The prosecution said after the cleaning, the victim and her brothers and her stepsister together with the complainant went to sleep and in their rooms at about 8:30pm.

It said while the victim was sleeping, Kukubor entered the room and woke her up. The accused sent the victim to a corridor that leads to their hall and engaged her in a conversation.

The prosecution told the court that, Kukubor told her daughter that since she has now grown up and that day was his birthday, he would like to have sexual intercourse with her as it was a norm for men to have sexual intercourse with daughters to show their love and appreciation.

According to the prosecution, after the conversation, the accused person held that victim by the hand and sent her to the hall where he had already laid a mat and had sex with her.

It said after the sexual act, Kukubor warned her daughter not tell anyone, including the complainant.

The prosecution said accused had sexual intercourse with the victim anytime he desired at the bedroom, hall and dinning hall, whenever the complainant had gone to Choir practice or was asleep.

It said in the month of August 2020, the victim’s girl child education officer visited their school and gave the students lessons on sexual education.

Prosecution said the victim realised that the sexual act between her and the accused person was wrong.

It said on November 13, 2022, the victim confided in the complainant and narrated her ordeal to her.

The prosecution said on October 25, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit in Accra and a medical report form was issued to her to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.

It said the accused person was arrested and investigation caution statement was obtained from him.