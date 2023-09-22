Soldier killed in Boko Haram raid in Cameroon

Militants of terror group Boko Haram killed a soldier in Cameroon’s Far North Region on Thursday, according to military and local sources.

The incident happened at 7:30 a.m., local time, in Katikime, a village in the Darak Council area of the region.

“The gendarme was part of a patrol team. He was on his own side patrolling the village when the terrorists ambushed and killed him. They seized his weapon,” an army official in the region told Xinhua but asked not to be named.

The army was in pursuit of the Boko Haram militants, and additional forces have been deployed to the area, the official said.

The attack came barely hours after government forces killed three militants in the Galdala village of the region.

More than 2,000 Cameroonians have been killed by Boko Haram in the region since 2014, according to security reports and non-governmental organizations.