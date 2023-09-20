Soldiers feared dead in helicopter crash in Kenya

Several soldiers of Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) were feared dead in a helicopter crash in Kenya’s coastal Lamu County Monday night.

The KDF confirmed the incident Tuesday without disclosing the number of casualties, saying the Kenya Air Force Huey helicopter crashed while on night patrol in the coastal region.

“The crew and other military personnel onboard were part of an air surveillance squadron intensifying day and night patrols and surveillance for the ongoing Operation Amani Boni,” the military said in a statement.

“The leadership and entire KDF fraternity condole with the families of the crew,” said the statement, adding that a board of inquiry has been constituted and dispatched to the scene to establish the cause of the crash.