Soldiers Should Not Raid Homes in a Democracy

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has strongly condemned the use of armed forces to conduct raids on private residences, asserting that such actions have no place in a democratic society.

His comments came in response to Minister of Energy and MP John Jinapor’s recollection of a traumatic incident in 2017, when national security operatives armed with AK47s raided Jinapor’s home during an investigation into the Ameri deal.

Jinapor described that fateful day with vivid detail, explaining how the raid instilled panic in his household and left his six-year-old child in a state of hysterical fear. According to Jinapor, the operatives banged on his door, confiscated his phone and laptop, and even took him to the UK to further the investigation. Such drastic measures, he contended, left an indelible mark on his family’s sense of security.

Responding to these accounts, Nitiwul was unequivocal. “In a democracy, you do not use soldiers to raid somebody’s home,” he said. “If a person is out of the country and has informed you that they will report when they return, there is absolutely no right to send soldiers to his home.” His remarks underscore a deep concern that the use of military force in domestic investigations not only breaches democratic norms but also undermines public trust in the state’s commitment to civil liberties.

The controversy is further fueled by ongoing cases involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has been declared a fugitive by the Office of the Special Prosecutor over allegations of corruption. Critics argue that employing such heavy-handed tactics could set a dangerous precedent, where state power is misused for political ends rather than serving justice through proper legal channels.

Nitiwul’s stance reflects a broader call for restraint and adherence to the rule of law. While accountability for wrongdoing is essential, the methods used must remain consistent with the values of a democratic society. As Ghana grapples with these contentious issues, voices like Nitiwul’s remind us that safeguarding civil rights is paramount—even in the pursuit of justice.