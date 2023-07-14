Solemn pre-burial service for slain police officer: promoted posthumously

During a solemn pre-burial service held at St. George Catholic Church in Tesano, Accra, today, Friday, 14 July 2023, it was announced that the police officer tragically killed in the Ablekuma Bullion Van Robbery incident, Callistus Amoah, has been posthumously promoted from General Lance Corporal to General Corporal.

General Corporal Callistus Amoah was on official duty in a bullion van at Ablekuma Fan Milk in Accra when he was fatally shot by armed robbers at a fuel station.

The announcement of his promotion served as a recognition of his dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, expressed his heartfelt condolences to Callistus Amoah’s family and extended sympathy to the institutions with which he was associated during his service.

Dr. Dampare assured the public that every effort would be made to apprehend and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

Dr. Dampare shared his personal connection to Callistus Amoah, describing him as not only a colleague but also a brother due to their shared village connections.

He expressed the immense pain he has felt since the incident, emphasizing the loss experienced by the entire police force.

The wife of the deceased, Amanda Amoah, described her late husband as generous in nature and character.