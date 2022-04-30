Solicitors of BGC International DMCC issue rejoinder on alleged GH¢21.8M tax evasion

Oriental Law Consult, solicitors of BGC International DMCC have said that there were some inaccuracies with a reportage over its Directors Akoliya Vinodkumar Maganbhai and Akoliya Visarambhai Naranbhai evading tax of GH¢21.8M.

A press statement from the Solicitors said: “We write as solicitors for and on behalf of BGC INTERNATIONAL DMCC GHANA LIMITED pursuant to whose instructions we write this letter.

“We refer to the above “headlined” publication, which denigrates the reputation of BGC International DMCC Ghana Limited as a body corporate and its Directors. Our candid opinion is that there was a clear misrepresentation of facts in the news bulletins as inaccuracies were captured in the various publications.

“BGC INTERNATIONAL DMCC GHANA LTD has always conducted its affairs within the ambit of the laws of Ghana and has consistently been guided by statute in its operations and reporting to the Ghana Revenue Authority to Date.

“We are happy to state that our Client is up-to-date with its tax obligations. As you will observe, the Chamber of Bullion Traders Ghana (CBTG), the association to which our Client is a member, is seeking legal redress in court regarding withholding tax payments for

Mineral exporters.

“It is the association’s view that the position of GRA does not conform to the

then operational framework. Therefore, our Client is working with the GRA through its Association, CBTD to remedy this anomaly swiftly.

“We encourage all media houses to give accurate information to the Public.The Directors of BGC INTERNATIONAL DMCC GHANA LTD always have and will always administer their Roles and act as required by Standards.

“BGC INTERNATIONAL DMCC GH LTD has created a Good Reputation in the mineral exporting Business and will maintain the same always.

“We want to assure all stakeholders, partners, and hard-working employees of our Client’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to bring finality to the current issues.”

