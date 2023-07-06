Political pressure group, Solidare Ghana is calling on government to render accounts to Ghanaians on how much it cost the state to organize the recent Assin North by-election, in which the embattled NDC MP of the area, James Gyakye Quayson was reaffirmed as the choice of the masses, in spite of criminal proceedings against him.

Simply put, the by-election was necessitated by a Supreme Court ruling that the MP violated Ghana’s constitution in running for office while he was still a Canadian. The law bars any person who holds allegiance to another or other countries apart from Ghana, from being a member of Parliament.

Critics of the Supreme Court ruling have said repeatedly that the MP applied for the cancellation of his Canadian citizenship before he put himself up for election, and by the time he was sworn into office, his Canadian citizenship had been cancelled, so he was not a Canadian at the time he became an MP.

But the Supreme Court still insisted that he violated the law by putting himself up for election while his application for cancellation had not yet been granted.

Meanwhile, Gyakye Quayson is said not to have duly informed the Electoral Commission of Ghana of his Canadian citizenship and application of cancellation of same before they even allowed him to run. Yet, the Electoral Commission failed to show up in court to testify to that.

Following the removal of Gyakye Quayson from Parliament, a by-election was held on June 7, and he won again; this time with even a bigger margin, even though the government has now put him on criminal trial with the intent to jail him.

Several government officials, including even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have openly stated that Gyakye Quayson will be jailed, even though the law courts are yet to decide on that.

Solidare Ghana thinks the whole by-election was needless, time wastage and a wasteful application of scarce state resources. They are therefore demanding accountability from the government on how much it cost the state in funds, man hours and human resource to organize a by-election that resulted in what already was.

The group believes such an exercise will give the state and the citizens a good idea of what needless by-elections cost the state and why they should be avoided.

Below is the full seven point statement from Solidare Ghana.