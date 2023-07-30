Solidarity: Celebrating Bolivar and Cuban Revolution

On July 24, 2023, the world celebrated the 240th anniversary of the birth of the Liberator, Simon Bolivar, while on July 26, 2023, the 70th anniversary of the historic assault on the Moncada Barracks that ignited the Cuban Revolution is observed.

Marking this significant day, July 28, 2023, also commemorated the 69th anniversary of the birth of the late Commandant Hugo Chavez.

The Embassy of Cuba in Freetown, Sierra Leone, joyfully joined the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship, and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) in these global celebrations.

This shared observance signifies a deep bond between the people of the Caribbean, Latin America, and Africa.

To strengthen this solidarity, the HCIF-PFS has established the Caribbean-Latino-African Company Limited (CALAFRIC), which is dedicated to promoting economic and cultural unity among these regions.

Simon Bolivar, born in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 24, 1783, was a courageous and influential leader who fought for the independence of his people throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

His vision and struggle led to the independence movement in Venezuela, and he is hailed as the father of six nations.

Meanwhile, the Cuban Revolution led by Dr. Fidel Castro Ruz began with the audacious attack on the Moncada Barracks on July 26, 1953.

This momentous event ignited the revolutionary spirit and ultimately led to the overthrow of the puppet dictator Fulgencia Batista’s regime in 1959.

On this occasion, a call is made to end the economic sanctions and the commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

The international community, including the United Nations, has consistently demanded an end to this blockade, echoing the sentiment of solidarity with Cuba.