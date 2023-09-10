Solidarity message with the people of the Kingdom of Morocco

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) is shocked and deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake which hit the African nation of Morocco on late Friday, 8th September, 2023.

The quake, which had a magnitude of 6.8 with an epicentre some 72 km (45 miles) struck southwest of Marrakech, causing widespread destruction. It is feared that a large number of people have lost their lives or been injured. Early reports say the earthquake caused catastrophic damage and many people are still trapped in the rubble. Official reports put the figures to 2,012 dead and 2,059 injured, including 1,404 in critical condition.

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity extends its heartfelt sympathy, solidarity and support to all of those affected, to the Moroccan people struggling to come to terms with this natural disaster and deal with its consequences, and to the African Union, League of Arab States and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

We are heartened by the swift action taken by a number of aid agencies and friendly governments and call on the international community at large to respond quickly and generously to the appeals for assistance so as to ease the suffering of the Moroccan people.

We pray for the health and safety of everyone impacted by the earthquake and for the emergency responders and medical teams as they work to help people in the aftermath.

May God continue to be with the people of Morocco during this devastating time.

Sender:

Peace Ambassador Chief Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

International Executive Director (IED) and Interim President of the Governing Council

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS)