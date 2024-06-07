“Solo”: Olivia and KiDi’s Hot Summer Collaboration

Olivia and KiDi are teaming up for a sizzling summer anthem titled “Solo.”

The track, presented by Akeju, Prime Music Partners, and Sha in collaboration with Liv Lavish Productions, promises a fusion of hypnotic rhythms and sultry sounds that will dominate the summer music scene.

Olivia, known for her Jamaican roots, explores the Afrobeat genre in “Solo,” infusing her native language into the lyrics for an authentic and intimate feel. KiDi’s dynamic melodies perfectly complement Olivia’s vocals, creating a captivating vibe that embodies the essence of the season.

The collaboration showcases the artists’ individual talents while blending them seamlessly into a unified sound. With its infectious beat and engaging lyrics, “Solo” is poised to become a staple in playlists and at parties worldwide.

Distributed by Prime Music Partners, the single is now available for streaming and download on all major platforms, promising to be the soundtrack of unforgettable summer nights.