    Solomon Nkansah Discusses the Impact of Alan Kyerematen’s Remarks on Kufuor’s Support for His Presidential Bid

    As the December elections in Ghana draw closer, political tensions have been escalating, and a recent public outburst by Alan Kyerematen, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), against former President John Agyekum Kufuor has become a topic of intense discussion.

    During an appearance on Vim Lady’s program on Okay FM, Solomon Yaw Nkansah, the former Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), provided an analysis of how Kyerematen’s remarks could negatively affect his presidential bid.

    Nkansah argued that Kyerematen’s criticism of Kufuor, who was once a mentor to him, reflects deeper political instability within his camp. “When you publicly attack the very person who helped pave your political way, you’re weakening your own foundation,” Nkansah remarked. He emphasized that the outburst was not merely a personal dispute but a sign of political immaturity that could send a damaging signal to Alan’s supporters.

    One of the key concerns raised by Nkansah was the potential fallout of this rift on Alan Kyerematen’s support base in the Ashanti Region, a region that has traditionally been a stronghold for the NPP and for Alan himself. The Ashanti Region, long regarded as a pivotal area of support for Kyerematen, has become increasingly important in light of the upcoming elections.

    Nkansah pointed out that Kufuor’s endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice-presidential candidate and another NPP presidential contender, may significantly undermine Alan’s standing in the Ashanti Region. “The Ashanti Region was once Alan’s base, but now, with Kufuor backing Bawumia, Alan’s support there has started to diminish,” Nkansah said. He explained that many Ashanti extremists who were loyal to Kufuor are now distancing themselves from Alan due to his public attack on the former president’s endorsement of Bawumia.

    With the support of Kufuor, Nkansah believes that Bawumia now has a powerful ally that will solidify his position in the race. “Kufuor’s backing has given Bawumia additional credibility, and it will certainly help strengthen his campaign ahead of the elections,” Nkansah asserted.

    In conclusion, Nkansah’s analysis suggests that Kyerematen’s public confrontation with Kufuor could diminish his chances of success in the upcoming elections, particularly in the Ashanti Region. With Bawumia gaining momentum thanks to Kufuor’s endorsement, the political dynamics within the NPP appear to be shifting, with Alan Kyerematen potentially losing support among key factions within the party.

    Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Lauds Launch of CitizenApp for Enhancing Access to Public Services
    Kwabena Agyapong Endorses Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for Presidency, Calls for NPP Unity Ahead of Elections
