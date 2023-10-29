Solutions and the Mishandling of Israel-Hamas War

Trading blames is the easiest part of a conflict, but those who refuse reasonable solutions to end a conflict are indeed more blameworthy. There is a need for a ceasefire, but who are refusing such or setting unreasonable conditions? There is a need for a reasonable two state solution, but when was one last tabled, who refused, and why a biassed partner like the u.s cannot ideally be a referee or judge, but a negotiating lawyer or witness. Since many of the direct victims of this conflict were not born when the conflict started or reasonable solutions were rejected, it makes sense to re-table at least three options of a two state solution, preferably at the UN level. It is irresponsible to call for the UN chief to resign over largely truthful words.

The indirect victims of this conflict are now in the millions and spiralling to a scary new level. People are labelled anti-Semitic through stating facts or expressing harmless opinions, and how many are losing jobs over such? Now the millions of students are threatened with job denials over harmless opinions, that becomes psychological or economical terrorism? The dangers of other states, including Russia, getting involved in this war is rising; but the dangers of millions of censored+ folks hating Jews or their over ‘protection’ status is harmful and can result to harming of guilty and innocent Jews around the world. The term ‘protecting’ minorities may sound sweet, but it must be done within the limits of Justice, or may I never defend a guilty minority, including children, women, LGBTQ, blacks, humans, etc.

When we allow questionable U.S to be the most active negotiator by far, then the inactive ones may carry some level of blame. Should Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Canada, China, The AU, Nigeria, Ghana, the Gambia, Turkey, etc be among the negotiators or just be drawn into the war of beyond words? I think one of the mistakes of the Palestinian authorities is over allowing or trusting the u.s as chief negotiator. This negotiation of two state options should preferably be done by multiple states, but China have proven to bring Iran and Saudi Arabia closer where the UN failed and the u.s was setting them further apart for weapon sales or just incapable? So Russia , China, or any country can propose up to three options of a two state solution. Both Palestine and Israel should also propose similarly, solution one being most preferred, then the rest being tolerable resorts. Where the old leaders refused reasonable options, the new ones may accept; where the present leaders closely differ, then referendum on the options may work.

The u.s refusing a ceasefire proposal with the simplistic excuse ‘that Russia did not condemn’ the Hamas attack is a shameful testimony that History and God should blame or punish ordinary Americans who under-reacted. Then president Biden insisting all the about two hundred hostages must be released before ceasefire talks begin is absurd. He is literally justifying the killing of thousands to continue, not pause, because of about two hundred guilty or innocent folks? Those who directly associate with oppressive Israel, enriching them, are not any more innocent than those who support Palestine, or even Hamas, with words and no weapons, yet getting work denials. Those held hostage are not any more innocent than the children of Palestine bombarded by Israel and u.s weapons. I have not totally studied the situation between Israel and Palestine enough to take sides; I actually see them as two guilty parties, but I think Israel is by far much more guilty, especially in regards to condoning the punishment of people over words.

Arrogant oppressors tend to think their victims should beg their way for freedom or freeing their victims will endanger them. The oppressed folks are often not as innocent as they often seem, or worse may not fight back smartly. If I was fighting vivid oppression like South African apartheid or u.s segregation days, and happens to have hostages like Hamas, then I will kill at least ten percent of the hostages for every day they bomb my innocent people, release the videos, and above all release proposals for a ceasefire and two state solution. However, Hamas and every so called oppressed group must learn to select ‘victims’ and be a grateful partner. This simply means they should understand millions in Israel, U.S, and beyond are against the oppression they are under. So I will not be the type who will free ‘hostages’ or prisoners of war because of sickness or money, but rather by strategic interviews and checking of their social media+ writings to kill in retaliation, further imprison, or free the good. Among the ‘hostages’ is said to be an Israeli who immensely helped Palestinians, and it is shameful for Hamas to hold such after sure knowledge. Such a person deserves freedom and life more than a sick hostage whose writings+ support worse than sickness for your people. Lack of writing or expression is some form of inaction, and only the indifferent will totally ignore vivid injustices. We are in a world where many of us have enough to worry about, but occasional gauging of our collective responsibilities is vital.

I have repeatedly said a fraction of whites were directly involved in enslaving blacks, more benefited indirectly, but what most whites were guilty of is indifference. Then I keep reminding people that the good whites that fought for black freedom more than many blacks are a group worth remembering and even their children. What has such facts to do with the Israel-Hamas conflict? We cannot exclude religion and race are crucial aspects of this conflict, but mindsets are hardly universal in a tribe, race, or religion. The countless Arabs and Muslims living in Israel is a testimony against them, for Israel, or for survival at what cost? Similarly, countless people in Gaza who voted against Hamas are now considered guilty to death by Israel? Even those who voted for Hamas may have differences in how to fight for freedom and their votes should not mean they deserve bombs over bombs. Just like I won’t tell Israel to ‘turn the other cheek’ to Hamas, I have an obligation to remind Arab+ what I keep telling blacks+; that freedom is something you ask and/or fight for, hardly given on a platter by an oppressor.

History teaches us excuses and propaganda by individuals and parties or states. When the oppressors in Apartheid South Africa were metting out their atrocities, I think Palestinian authorities were supportive of Blacks more than Israeli Authorities; Russia opposed the oppression before u.s and U.K.; Cuba did lot more and u.s may still hate them for that. History and verifiable evidence show Cuba as a state sponsor of freedom and health, but Trump, Biden, and who consider them as ‘state sponsor of terrorism’? At that time, Nelson Mandela and how many people were expected to beg or accused of over-reacting? A smaller form of Apartheid called segregation was in the u.s then. Many Historians will claim Malcolm X and Martin Luther king were complementary forces to black freedom, despite their divergent approaches and how u.s politicians then and now prefer one, more explicitly today? The black panther party significantly contributed to black freedom in u.s and the u.s government is still shamefully hunting some of their members, rather than understand their retaliatory resort and how total pardon may help. The ungrateful black people they fought for may not return favour, nor will the under repenting racist whites who hide behind law to justify evil. Unjust laws have to be confronted, but some Jews who killed or tried to kill Jesus for ‘working on a sabbath day’ and allegedly claiming to be the ‘king of Jews’ were wrong, but who have the right to hold present Jews responsible for that crime? Even simple facts like such had some people labelled as anti-Semitic.

Like Europeans unnecessarily war until they discover Africa+; Jews and Christians were unnecessarily enemies until a fraction of them are now solid allies against Muslims and others? Well there is a verse in ch.4-123 that says: ‘it will not be by the desires of Jews, Christians, or Muslims we will judge by…’ Similarly should every Godly person try to see beyond religion, race, gender, etc and judge by conscience over desires. Some present South African blacks hate whites, or is the reverse not also true by percentages? Our good parents who tried to end apartheid+ should not be ashamed of how some black South Africans and black Americans may hate other black Africans than whites, but the baton of the peacemakers must be passed on. Since I am busy writing a book that will free millions of neglected black boys who suffer and are not covered like Palestinian or Israeli ‘victims’, I wrote few short posts on the conflict until God asked me to do more today. Will this article bring peace or just raise some crucial minds, who may echo me?

We are very interdependent creatures, even from secular perspectives. Since Palestine do not have huge material resources like South Africa or Ukraine, Russia and others may not directly care much. However, considering how Israel is more vividly opposing Russia and how Iran and others may get involved, Russia will be foolish to allow their defeat and u.s controlling Iran+ resources. So the risk of third world war is very real and Americans who refuse the need for a ceasefire are as guilty as dying Biden. More responsible leaders must step up beyond proposing to the Palestinian Authorities.

The demands of arrogant cowards was partially met by Trump, who emboldened the worse of Israel. The other demands by cowards and the arrogant will be known through negotiations. A so-called Muslim who reads in ch.55-10 : ‘We spread the earth for creatures with spirits…’ and still claim ‘Israel does not deserve to exist’ must provide higher evidence than the Quran or conscience; or be simply contained from leadership and confront their illusory desires with words.

Likewise, the cowardly desires of powerful Israel cannot be expansion, expansion, expansion, or the weaker ones will kill us all; Russia or xyz can claim need for expansion for security reasons until when? Satisfying the desires of cowards is very hard or why should men be punished over the claims of a woman or women, before evidence are heard or hearing both sides? The cowards refuse culture of cameras in Florida, claiming security or personal rights where public responsibility in public places matter. When civilians refuse or fear cameras, the bad or questionable governments will buy to still monitor you, and you want us to believe your claims where you refuse to help gather evidence or usher the future? Women, LGBTQ, Israel, etc are getting and demanding ‘over protection’ that may hurt them in ways the average of them may never understand. Censorship is worse than many forms of lies and cruelties; so learn to use truth to contain lies, or you can cowardly say the lying team will score more goals in social media. You ignore the goals truth can score, or your arrogance can claim people are too stupid to learn, truth cannot be clearer, lies cannot be exposed, etc

Mainstream media must ask pertinent Questions at times. Vague questions or polls like support percentage for Israel versus Palestine will not help like balanced questions that will force thinking. How many Americans oppose the attack by Hamas is one of the many needed questions. Ask Joe Biden, other politicians, and citizens do they support a cease fire and by when? Do you support a detrimental siege until when? How many people have to be killed in avenging for your ‘victims’ as revenge or defence as claim?

Do you support other countries trying as negotiators since U.S repeatedly failed for decades, in what should be achieved within days or weeks? Do you think more neutral Africans can help or will gamble Israel? Even the BBC was literally forced to change word choice and people will see that as Jews are too powerful and over demanding. We know countries lie and use the media every time, but more-so war times. Our generation should be different. When an explosion happens in a hospital in Gaza, even some vivid supporters of Israel will condemn it before knowing who is responsible.

Like Hamas may lie, Israel may lie. For the so called Intelligence of u.s, UK, France, etc to vaguely claim within hours that ‘it was likely accident by Hamas…’; it is not just a probable propaganda in vividly vague language to tame short term tempers, while they can easily walk back the claim where evidence contradicts. Unless they are monitoring there worse than NSA did, such intelligence does not exist, or how many Americans believed ‘collaborated’ intelligence that Iraq has ‘weapons of mass destruction’? ‘We are going to liberate their women’ got how many Americans+ on board? If our soldiers commit sexual atrocities and beyond, we have the right to hide it and punish who may reveal the truth? When truth is your enemy or against your interest, then you are dangerously guilty. Your riches may attract the greedy or poor, your weapons may attract the naive or intimidate the cowards, but do remember Godly folks exist and some will be protected beyond your imaginations .

Like most people, I have families in the u.s, but I tell them if you or any American think the so-called u.s interest can extend to harming me in any way, then God’s curse be proportionately upon you until you change. Similarly, I do not think the state of the Gambia, Israel, Palestine, etc should lie or be cruel in the name of interest, what the majority wants, protecting minorities, etc. May we concur and respect conscience above any law, desires, or so called affiliations. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

They are using this conflict to further fight individuals, organizations, and even countries they long hated. An example of such is how ‘lying’ Ted Cruz is trying to stop the funding+ of Black Lives Matter (BLM) by citing how one branch support of Palestine means support for Hamas or the attack. If a leader of BLM thinks Arab lives matter that is plus that all lives matter, but all BLM leaders or their members may not share such views. Ted Cruz and others are using this conflict to stop Coca cola and other corporate funding for social justice. Coca cola and caring black+ billionaires should sponsor culture of cameras for character and justice. Now such corporations who often prefer blacks over Jews, or fear association with ‘terrorist sympathizers’ may over react.

As many knows U.S is more united in supporting Israel over Ukraine, Biden is forced to consider political reactions more than conscience? This is partly why he refused ceasefire and sending war ship and other weapons to both threaten other parties from getting involved and avoid being labelled weak for votes.

We have seen how presidential candidates in u.s are politicising the conflict even worse than Trump, especially the Republicans. When Obama was seeking the presidency, he was once telling Israel to act right, but was pressured by older white democrats, including ms. Clinton. He was forced to retract a statement and to claim Israel is self defending, only for God to shame him through Israel bombing a UN house within days of his statement. I think the lessons of those days significantly contributed in how Obama dealt with Israel, but still sponsored ‘state terrorism’ of Israel for votes+. The Israeli -u.s alliance is both economical and religious, at least to many an elite. Great religious folks understand we should respect truth even above our parents or children of the same religion; so parties and states should seriously avoid support based on religion. Where-as the u.s may be better than France towards Muslims, the u.s clearly fear and fight against innocent Muslims. I think Russia moving a war ship close to Iran or Syria, and calling for the needed cease fire and two state solution will greatly help.

Many so-called Muslim countries, especially Arab leaning countries have not only distorted the religion of Islam through misinterpretation and questionable hadiths, but their mistreatment of poor blacks and even Asian immigrants have contributed to reduction of public support for them. It is true that all races, religions, and countries have bad folks, but how the best of us confront the bad among us matters greatly. No race suffered racial injustices like black people, but are blacks as innocent as many think? The answer is resoundingly no. Not only do we have racist blacks, we have blacks who are yet to conquer tribalism.

I do sometimes say guilty Africans should be sent to the desert, ice, or graveyard for lessons; but where is the God or angels to handle guilty Arabs, Whites, etc. Humankind are one according to the Quran and science, so let us squarely fight injustices. Ch.49 told us our race, gender, tribe, or countries are for testing our character, or how character beyond such is more vital. I do not remember seeing in the shared Bible, ‘that the desires of Jews or Christians is supreme’; but why the Quran remind Muslims that even the desires of Muslims must subdue where need be. So let us all try to live conscientiously and urge our fellow human beings, not just religious folks, to do similar in the spirit of ch.103; a mighty checklist we should remember and perform, not just recite.