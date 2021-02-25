The Somali National Army (SNA) backed by southwestern state forces arrested four al-Shabab militants on Wednesday in an operation in Awdinle, a town in the southern region of Bay, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Ibrahim Mohamed Nur, governor of Awdinle said the joint operation was conducted after the army received intelligence about the militants’ presence in the area.

“Our operation was successful as the forces apprehended four al-Shabab militants including two officers,” Nur said.

The government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab fighters in southern regions in the recent past, but the militants are still in control of the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines. Enditem