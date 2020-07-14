Somalia Army chief survived a suicide attack in Mogadishu on Monday after an explosion targeting his convoy occurred near the army hospital, officials said.

Ismael Mukhtar Omar, government spokesman said the massive attack in Hodan district in Mogadishu targeted the country’s army chief General Odawaa Yusuf whose convoy was passing near the main military hospital.”The explosion occurred near the Army Hospital, targeting the Force Commander. There were no casualties but resulted in injuries,” Ismael said in a statement.

The army commander had left the ministry of defense a minute before the massive attack that targeted his convoy, sparking heavy gunfire.

A plume of black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene. Independent sources said one person was killed while another was injured in the latest attack in the Horn of Africa nation. “One person was killed, another injured but the army chief was not hurt,” said a police officer who asked for anonymity.

Witnesses reported the blast near Tarabunka junction in Hodan district. “The blast hit military vehicles near Tarabunka. We heard huge gunfire and ambulances were rushing to the scene,” Mohamed Abdi, a witness, said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack but al-Qaida allied terrorist group, al-Shabab which is fighting to overthrow the government has usually staged such attacks in the past, targeting military bases and public places.

