Somali army kills 5 al-Shabab fighters in southern region

Somali National Army (SNA) said its forces intensified operations in the southern region on Monday evening by killing five al-Shabab militants in the latest onslaught against the terror group.

SNA commanders told Radio Mogadishu on Tuesday that the five terrorists were killed during a security operation to flush out the militants who were hiding in villages in the Bardhere district in the Gedo region.

“The troops destroyed three bases and killed 5 terrorists,” commanders on the ground told the state-owned radio.

The militant group which is fighting the government was driven out of major strongholds in Somalia in recent years in a joint offensive by the allied forces but the group still stages attacks across the country. Enditem