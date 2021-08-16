Somali army kills 9 al-Shabab militants in southern region

Somali National Army (SNA) said Sunday its forces killed nine al-Shabab militants in the southern region of Bay.

SNA Commander of the 60th Division Mohamed Sheikh Abdullahi said the sting operation which was taken on Sunday also saw the forces destroy an al-Shabab base in Gofgadud Shabellow village.

The SNA which has intensified security operations across the country amid national elections has vowed to sustain the onslaught against the militant group until their fighters are subdued.

“The security operation against al-Shabab militants will continue until the militants are flushed out of the Bay region,” Abdullahi told SNA Radio.

The government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab militants in southern and central regions in the recent past, but the militants are still in control of the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines. Enditem