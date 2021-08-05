Somali army kills 9 al-Shabab militants in southwest region

Nine al-Shabab militants were killed and 14 others injured by Somali National Army (SNA) during an attack on the militant’s strongholds in the Bakol region, the southwestern part of the country, a military official said on Wednesday.

The operation which was carried out by local government officials including the SNA commander in charge of the 9th Battalion in Wajid district also saw security officers arrest three al-Shabab fighters.

“The operation was aimed at flushing out al-Shabab militants from the area and inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists,” Radio Mogadishu reported.

The military officials said the security operation will be sustained in the area to wipe out al-Shabab fighters behind terror incidents.

The terror group has often carried out roadside attacks against African Union peacekeepers and Somali government officials in the region.

The latest incident comes amid sustained operations by government forces against al-Shabab in the central and southern parts of Somalia where the militants still control swathes of rural areas where they conduct ambushes and plant landmines. Enditem