militants

The Somali National Army (SNA) said its special forces unit killed 70 Shabab militants and injured several others on Thursday near Jowhar, a town in the Middle Shabelle region.

Army spokesman Ali Hashi told SNA Radio Mogadishu that the troops also liberated several areas during an operation that is still ongoing.

“We killed 70 Shabab militants, including two senior commanders for guerrilla attacks, and injured several others in the ongoing operation against the terrorists near Jowhar town,” he said.

Hashi did not say whether there were casualties on the side of the Somali army, but unverified reports said some senior commanders could have succumbed or sustained serious injuries in fierce fighting.

The operation against Shabab militants took place as Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was paying a one-day visit to Jowhar town to assess the humanitarian situation there.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFlooding affects 400,000 people in Somalia – UN
Next articleChelsea attacker Hudson-Odoi plays a friendly match at Sakumono
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here