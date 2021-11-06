Somali, AU troops train on response to humanitarian emergencies

Forty-five soldiers of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the Somali National Army (SNA) have completed training in response to humanitarian emergencies, according to a joint statement.

The two-day training in Mogadishu was tailored to improve humanitarian assistance, coordination and cooperation between all players involved in responding to humanitarian emergencies in Somalia, the statement, issued on Thursday evening, said

Charles Ayiku, chief planning officer of AMISOM at force headquarters, said a peace support operation is a delicate venture that needs a robust civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) framework.

“This framework is anchored on a reliable CIMIC project that involves coordination and sharing of information among the Somali nationals, local authorities, international organizations, NGOs, and UN agencies to enhance humanitarian assistance,” Ayiku said.

The training was supported by the United Kingdom-Mission Support Team (UK-MST) in collaboration with the AMISOM and the United Nations.

Ian Ridley, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA), said the training is important in addressing identified gaps in coordination.

Some of the topics covered included international humanitarian response system and humanitarian coordination mechanism, humanitarian priorities and current approach in Somalia, military aid projects, health emergencies and operational humanitarian civil interaction.