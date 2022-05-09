Somali forces arrest al-Shabab commander in southern region

Somali National Army (SNA)’s elite forces on Sunday arrested a senior al-Shabab commander after conducting an operation in southern Somalia, officials said.

Commander of SNA’s 16th Danab Unit Mohamed Abdukadir Ali told reporters in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, that the forces carried out the operation in several areas in the Lower Shabelle region.

“We arrested senior al-Shabab militants’ commander who was in charge of landmines and explosives in a special operation this morning in Lower Shabelle region,” Ali said, stressing that the troops have intensified their counter-terrorism operation against the militants in the country.

The operation came a day after SNA forces conducted operations in several towns in the south and central Somalia. Enditem

