Somali forces capture key al-Shabab areas in central region

Somalia National Army (SNA) and Galmudug regional paramilitary forces (Darwish) on Friday captured key areas which were under al-Shabab control in Harardhere in Mudug region of central Somalia.

Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, commander of Somali infantry forces who was leading the operation in the region, told SNA radio that the joint forces captured Dabagalo, Miliqo, Cell Abdi and other villages during an early morning operation.

The areas were captured by the joint forces who were on their way to liberate key areas in Harardhere district which had been controlled by al-Shabab terrorists. The regional Galmudug state forces and the Darwish forces have sustained military operations in various areas in Harardhere district where terrorists were harassing civilians.

Harardhere is one of the remaining al-Shabab strongholds in the central region.

Bihi said the military operations to capture and flush out the al-Qaida allied terrorists will be sustained until the regions are liberated from the extremists blamed for staging attacks against government and African Union peacekeepers’ military bases and other public places in Somalia.

The latest onslaught on the militants comes as Somalia and its international partners have so far carried out three airstrikes within two weeks in the central region where al-Shabab militants and Somali forces clashed constantly since June. Enditem