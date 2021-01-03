Somalia confirmed on Saturday it conducted two airstrikes in partnership with U.S. forces which destroyed both targeted al-Shabab compounds in the southern region.

The ministry of information said no civilian was killed or injured in the first airstrike this year which was conducted in Kunya Barrow in Lower Shabelle region.

“The initial assessment concluded the strikes resulted in the destruction of both targeted compounds,” the ministry said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

“The efforts we take to protect and safeguard civilians starkly contrast with the indiscriminate attacks that al-Shabab regularly conducts against the civilian populace of Somalia,” said the ministry.

Sources said the attack destroyed al-Shabab-owned Alfurqaan radio station in Kunya-Barrow but no one was killed or injured in the airstrikes.

“This strike supported the efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia to rid Somalia of al-Shabab and to provide a better future for the Somali people,” the ministry said.

The Somali forces, in cooperation with African Union peacekeeping mission and the U.S. military, are conducting operations against al-Shabab in Somalia to degrade the al-Qaida affiliate’s ability to recruit, train and plot external terror attacks throughout the region and in America. Enditem