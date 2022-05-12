Somali forces foil terror attack on base in southern region

Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday its forces foiled a major terrorist attack on its military base in southern region.

The SNA commanders who led the operation in Sabid village in Lower Shabelle region told Radio Mogadishu that the move followed heavy fighting between the army and al-Shabab fighters who had launched an assault to raid the military base.

“The Somali National Army has repulsed an attack by al-Shabab terrorists on army base in Sabid village in Lower Shabelle region, on Monday,” the state-owned radio reported.

It was not clear how many militants were killed during the latest fighting in Sabid village, which is located about 40 km southwest of Mogadishu from militants.

The group which fights to topple the internationally-backed government uses portions of southern and central Somalia to plot and direct terror attacks, steal humanitarian aid, extort the local populace to fund its operations, and shelter radical terrorists. Enditem