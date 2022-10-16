Somali forces kill 30 al-Shabab fighters in central region

Somali National Army (SNA) forces killed 30 al-Shabab terrorists including three commanders during an operation carried out in central region on Saturday, the government said.

The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said the troops also took over Hawadley, a strategic village that links the country’s central and lower regions in the Middle Shabelle region from al-Shabab terrorists

The ministry said al-Shabab ring leaders in the region including Madey Madobe, Hamali Kalombe and Mukhtaar Gabigor were killed during the operation.

The militants have been using the Hawadley region for movement of goods and equipment to central and southern areas.

The SNA plans to set up a military base in the area to help coordinate attacks against the militants in the central region.

The extremist group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 but the terror group is still capable of conducting attacks, targeting government installations, hotels, restaurants and public places. Enditem