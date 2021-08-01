Somali joint forces kill 50 al-Shabab militants in central region

Somali forces backed by international forces on Tuesday killed 50 al-Shabab militants and injured 80 others during an airstrike conducted at Qaycad location in the central Mudug region.

The Ministry of Internal Security of Galmudug said in a statement that the SNA and Galmudug forces attacked al-Shabab bases at Qaycad near Baadweyn town, noting that the United States warplanes took part in the operation and targeted some key bases.

“Joint forces killed 50 al-Shabab militants and injured 80 others in an attack on terrorist bases at Qaycad this morning,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that three foreign experts who have been helping the militant group were among those killed in the operation.

It said that the fight against al-Shabab in the region will be intensified.

There was no immediate comment from the militant group on the latest airstrike in the central region.

The latest onslaught comes after the al-Shabab leader released an audio message, threatening delegates and government officials who will be participating in the national elections. Enditem