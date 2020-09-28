Two chambers of Somali parliament voted on Saturday to approve the electoral model which was signed on Sept. 17 between President Mohamed Farmajo and five regional states in Mogadishu.

Mohamed Mursal Abdirahman, speaker of lower house of the parliament, said 252 lawmakers voted to approve the election for the 2020-21 polls which is crucial for the country’s stability.

Mursal said one lawmaker rejected the model while one abstained from voting for the electoral model which mirrors the 2016 version which saw the lawmakers elected by delegates chosen by clan elders.

The lawmakers also voted to keep their seats until a new parliament is sworn in.

The adoption of the new electoral model now paves way for parliamentary elections set to kick off in November. Under the new deal, both the government and regional states will appoint federal and regional-level electoral commissions to manage the election.

On Sept. 17, Farmajo and five leaders of federal member states agreed that the number of delegates voting for each Member shall be 101 delegates representing the community sharing the seat.

The leaders said the selection of delegates will be done in collaboration with traditional elders, civil society and the State Government and that the election will take place in two places, down from four as had been previously agreed.

The leaders also said there will be no political parties taking place in the elections, noting that the country’s election plan will begin on Nov. 1 and that both national and regional governments would provide security during the elections. The leaders also agreed to retain 30 percent quota for women.