Somali leaders ban hiring of staff ahead of presidential polls

Somali President Mohamed Farmajo has banned all government appointments and administration changes in the management of State institutions until the presidential elections later this month.

Farmajo warned against abuse of office and called public officials to uphold government reputation at all times in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Tuesday evening.

“The president therefore nullifies all changes and appointments made after April 14,” he said, directing the director-general of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, acting director general of the National telecommunications Authority (NCA) and Somali bureau of standards to continue with their duties.

Farmajo, who is expected to seek re-election following the expiry of his term in February 2021, also nullified the appointments of the three positions in the ministry labor and social affairs, NCA and bureau of standards. Enditem