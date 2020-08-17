Somali security forces killed five al-Shabab militants on Monday morning in Gof Gadud Burey village, in the southern region of Bay, an official confirmed.

Isak Ali Isak, governor of Gof Gadud Burey, told journalists that al-Shabab militants started an attack with explosions on a base run by government forces in the area, but the army managed to repulse them.

“The militants’ attempt to overrun the base was foiled and our army repulsed them, killing five of them,” Ali said.

He said the army is now in control the base, denying al-Shabab claim of capturing the base. Locals told Xinhua that they heard the sound of mortars in the area.

Al-Qaida allied al-Shabab also claimed killing government soldiers in the attack. The latest attack came barely hours after another militant attack on Elite hotel in the capital Mogadishu, which killed 16 people and injured dozens of others.