Former prime minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, seen here in 2010, has been declared Somalia's new president. (Farah Abdi Warsameh / The Associated Press)

Consultative talks between the Somali government and five leaders of the federal member states will resume on Wednesday, the presidency announced on Tuesday.

President Mohamed Farmajo’s office said the talks which began on April 3 between the government side and regional leaders from Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Puntland, Jubaland and Southwest states will take a break on Tuesday due to the absence of one of the leaders.

“The talks shall therefore resume on Wednesday, April 7th when Galmudug State President H.E rejoins the summit following a brief emergency trip to Galmudug,” the presidency said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The talks which have been ongoing in Mogadishu will finalize the implementation of the electoral model, building on the work of the technical committee which met in Baidoa in the southwest region on Feb. 15-17.

The UN in Somalia said it’s encouraged by the presence of the Somali leaders at the closed-door, ice-breaking consultative meetings held on April 3-4.

“We understand the leaders’ plan to continue their dialogue to reach an agreement through these important talks,” the UN said in a statement on Monday evening. Failure to resolve the electoral impasse has plunged Somalia into a political crisis since Farmajo’s term officially ended on Feb. 8 while the four-year term of parliament ended on Dec. 27, 2020.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleInternational partners appeal to Somali leaders to reach deal on election
Next articleUganda rescues 29 Burundian girls, arrests five suspects in human-trafficking racket
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here