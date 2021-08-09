Somali PM faults president’s new decree on foreign deals

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Roble on Sunday faulted the presidential directive barring all government officials and public institutions from entering into new economic, political and security pacts during the electioneering period.

Roble said that President’s Mohamed Farmajo’s latest decree was unfortunate and vowed to continue striking agreements with neighboring countries to improve the already frosty relations between Mogadishu and foreign countries.

The prime minister who has been overseeing the electoral process said the presidential decree is unconstitutional pointing out that the provisional constitution granted the Council of Ministers full authority to run the government until a new one is appointed.

He said in a statement issued in Mogadishu that the Cabinet which has executive powers is thus in charge of any agreement signed between Mogadishu and foreign nations or institutions.

Roble directed all ministers and government agencies to ignore the presidential decree which was issued by Farmajo on Saturday evening.

“The government is also responsible for enforcing the law, maintaining security, protecting the interests of the country and the people of Somalia, and the National Constitution mandates the government to negotiate foreign aid, trade, treaties or issues. important in relation to international agreements,” Roble said.

Farmajo had said the executive order is meant to provide a conducive environment for the ongoing electoral process.

He said the directive which is aimed at safeguarding the national assets and sovereignty of Somalia will remain in force until the next government is sworn in and takes office.

He instructed all government institutions to uphold and protect the dignity, nationhood and gains made in recent years.

Analysts said the exchanges between the two Somali leaders over the running of the government affairs may widen the rift and jeopardize preparations for the presidential elections slated for October.

The election of the representatives for the Upper House has already kicked off in some parts of the country.