Somali PM inks performance contracts with ministers to improve service delivery

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday signed performance contracts with 15 ministers to improve service delivery and governance.

The Office of the Prime Minister said Barre formally signed commitment sheets in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, which will see cabinet ministers assessed on their performance over the past four months and set forth objectives for the upcoming period.

“The aim is to propel governance improvements and guarantee that public officials discharge their duties with the utmost integrity and efficiency to better serve the citizens of Somalia,” the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

Barre said the initiative reflects the government’s dedication to advancing governance reform, enhancing transparency, and enforcing stringent accountability standards.

He emphasized the imperative for each minister to diligently execute the obligations stipulated in the 2024 strategic plan of the Somali government.

“These commitment sheets are a critical component of the government’s strategy to ensure continuous accountability and operational excellence in its ministries,” Barre added.

Somalia has been implementing various critical reforms in support of pro-poor growth, poverty reduction, better public financial management, and debt management, which are crucial for improving service delivery and spurring economic growth.