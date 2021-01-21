Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Roble on Wednesday ordered the police and intelligence agents to swiftly intensify security in Mogadishu after near-daily attacks by al-Shabab in the restive city.

Roble who held a meeting with security agencies and the Benadir administration in Mogadishu instructed the agencies to intensify efforts to ensure security in the country, at this critical time of the elections.

“The Prime Minister listened to briefings from security agencies and the Benadir Regional Administration on the overall security situation and the progress of stabilization operations in the country,” Roble’s office said in a statement issued after the meeting.

The meeting called on Somalis to be extra vigilant and to contact the security agencies if they feel threatened, as the country gears for the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Roble said al-Shabab which is fighting to topple the internationally-backed government may plan to disrupt the parliamentary and presidential elections due to start in February and hence the need for tight security.

Roble urged security agencies to strengthen security cooperation with the Somalis which he said is crucial to the country’s stabilization plans during the elections.

The forthcoming poll is considered critical for the sake of entrenching the federal system of governance, which is required to appease communities and regions claiming systematic exclusion and marginalization for decades.