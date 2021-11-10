Somali PM orders speedy election of lawmakers

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Roble on Tuesday directed both Federal and State electoral bodies to begin electing lawmakers of the country’s Lower House of Parliament as soon as possible.

Roble, who held a meeting in Mogadishu with both Federal and State electoral commissions, said the long-delayed elections should be concluded by the end of December.

The prime minister in a statement issued after the meeting said the government was ready to facilitate the technical, security and economic issues necessary for the elections to take place.

He instructed the commissions to submit the electoral plan as soon as possible and go to the polling stations.

The first two lawmakers for the next 275-member Lower House of Parliament were elected in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, last week.

Although elections to the Lower House have been delayed several times, security has now been beefed up for the polls in all the constituencies, according to Roble.

He urged the Dispute Resolution Committee to monitor the election process closely and assured that competition will be open and fair.

The prime minister also urged the electoral commissions to respect the 30 percent women quota representation in both houses of parliament.

The 54-member Senate and the 275 members of parliament from the Lower House are expected to jointly elect a new president in early 2022. Enditem