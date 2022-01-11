Somali PM, regional leaders agree to conclude parliamentary elections in February

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Roble and six regional leaders wrapped up six-day consultative talks in the capital, Mogadishu, on Sunday by agreeing to conclude the parliamentary elections by Feb. 25.

Roble, who had been holding talks with leaders of the five federal member states and Banadir regional administration, resolved to focus on 18 points aimed at concluding successful elections and the way forward.

Roble and six regional leaders who held talks with civil society and the international community before concluding the talks called on the electoral commissions to publish the list of elders and civil society before the elections.

They in a joint statement also mandated the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to enhance security at the presidential palace in Mogadishu where the offices of the president and prime minister are located.

“The Armed Forces must be politically neutral, maintain their duty to protect the security of the country and the people, and abide by all the laws and regulations of the country,” they said.

Roble and six regional leaders also urged the electoral bodies to ensure transparency in the selection committee appointments, delegate selection, candidate registration, the reservation of seats for women candidates to comply with the agreed 30 percent quota, and the management of candidate fees.

The country’s electoral body had set Dec. 24, 2021 as the deadline for completion of the parliamentary elections but only 24 of the 275 seats have been filled so far. Enditem